North Bengal Sugar Mills development stalled by scams

The Planning Commission has cancelled a ‘non-feasible’ development project of the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC), seven years after its approval.

The commission has found the increase in project costs ‘abnormal’ and not drafted following any feasibility study.

In 2014, BSFIC took up a development project for a project titled ‘Production of Electricity by Co-Generation and Establishment of Sugar Refinery at North Bengal Sugar Mills’ in Natore.

To get quick approval from the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), BSFIC undercut the project cost at Tk 730 million. There was a decision to purchase Indian and Chinese machineries to lower project costs. The project was scheduled to be completed by 2016.

However, after ECNEC’s approval, BSFIC decided to import machineries from the European market, instead of India and China.