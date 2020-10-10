None of us are safe: Zafrullah

Founder of Gonoshashthaya Kendra Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said, “The entire nation has risen up against the recent increase in countrywide incidents of rape, violence against women and extrajudicial killing. None of us are safe now. People’s rights have been destroyed. Just as sexual abuse is a crime, so is snatching away people’s rights.”

Zafrullah Chowdhury was speaking at a protest rally and march against rape and violence, organised on Saturday by the Bhashani Onushari Parishad. He is the chairman of the organisation. The rally was held at 11:00am in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

The rally demanded a 50-year prison sentence for rapists. Dr Zafrullah called for everyone to join hands in a united movement.