None of six key tasks to contain coronavirus being done properly

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for adopting six steps to combat the novel coronavirus infection but none was followed properly in Bangladesh, records say. The entire government system was supposed to be involved with these steps. Though the health ministry appeared as the centre of discussion, experts put emphasis on increasing the involvement of other ministries, departments and agencies to fight the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation in its interim guidelines on 16 April called for six steps on public health and social issues. These included: controlling infections, keeping service facilities ready with manpower, reducing public gatherings, taking preventive measures in the workplace, health check-ups for people coming and going abroad, and involving the people. WHO also advised not only the health ministry but also the entire government system to be involved in combating the pandemic.