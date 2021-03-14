Noakhali AL: Case not accepted as Quader Mirza’s name included

Family members of Alauddin, who died in a clash between two factions of Awami League at Basurhat in Noakhali, could not file a case despite trying twice. The family members alleged that the police did not accept the case as Basurhat municipality mayor Quader Mirza’s name was included in the list of the accused in the statement.
However, police superintendent (SP) Md Alamgir Hossain has said, “The problem is different, not what they (Alauddin’s family) have claimed.”
Meanwhile, Companiganj upazila Awami League’s organising secretary Mizanur Rahman alias Badal was shown arrested by the police. He was detained in connection with Tuesday’s clash. The court sent him to prison on Friday.
In a press conference on the same day, Mizanur’s mother Nur Jahan Begum said police are protecting the main accused, Quader Mirza. On the other hand, Mizanur has been arrested.
Deceased Jubo League activist Alauddin’s family members also held a press conference in Charkali village. Alauddin’s younger brother Emdad Hossain alias Raju said he went to the police station with a complaint mentioning 164 people’s name including Quader Mirza as the main accused. Many including the officer-in-charge of (OC) of Companiganj police station were present there at that time. They said that the case will be accepted if Quader Mirza’s name is omitted. Later on Friday at 11:00 am, they went to the police station again to file the case and waited there till 1:00pm. However, the OC denied accepting the case as Quader Mirza’s name was still mentioned as the main accused in the statement. Emdad said he will lodge the case with the court on Sunday.
Regarding the allegations of Aluddin’s brother, OC Mir Zahedul Haque told Prothom Alo that he was out all day. He was barely present at the police station. He did not meet Alauddin’s brother.
Companiganj police station’s OC Mir Jahedul Haque said six more people were arrested in connection with the clashes at Basurhat and Chaprashirhat in Companiganj Upazila yesterday afternoon. They are – Iqbal Chowdhury (47), Mohiuddin (40), Abul Khair alias Bipul (30), Zaker Hossain (36), Yusuf Nabi (42) and Abdul Malek (44). Among them are supporters of both Quader Mirza and Mizanur. With this, a total of 38 people have been arrested in this incident.
Quader Mirza out of the municipal building
Quader Mirza, younger brother of Awami League general secretary and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, stayed in the municipal building all night on Thursday. However, he walked out of the office on Friday and roamed various roads in Basurhat Bazar. According to the local sources, around 3:30 pm, Quader Mirza walked around the market with 25-30 of his followers. Later, he went back to the municipal building.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, OC Mir Zahedul Haque said the situation is under control now.
For about two and a half months, there has been tension in the politics of Noakhali Awami League centering on Quader Mirza’s ‘satyabachan’ (speaking the truth). Apart from two Noakhali and Feni MPs, Quader Mirza also spoke against his brother Obaidul Quader and his wife. The situation became confrontational when Mizanur Rahman took to the field claiming that he is a follower of Obaidul Quader. Journalist Burhan Uddin Muzakkir was shot dead in a clash between Quader Mirza and Mizanur’s supporters at Chaprashirhat Bazar in Companiganj on 19 February. Then on Tuesday there were two clashes between the two sides in the evening and night in Basurhat. About 50 people including police were injured. Jubo League activist Alauddin was shot dead.