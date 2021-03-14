Noakhali AL: Case not accepted as Quader Mirza’s name included

Family members of Alauddin, who died in a clash between two factions of Awami League at Basurhat in Noakhali, could not file a case despite trying twice. The family members alleged that the police did not accept the case as Basurhat municipality mayor Quader Mirza’s name was included in the list of the accused in the statement.

However, police superintendent (SP) Md Alamgir Hossain has said, “The problem is different, not what they (Alauddin’s family) have claimed.”

Meanwhile, Companiganj upazila Awami League’s organising secretary Mizanur Rahman alias Badal was shown arrested by the police. He was detained in connection with Tuesday’s clash. The court sent him to prison on Friday.

In a press conference on the same day, Mizanur’s mother Nur Jahan Begum said police are protecting the main accused, Quader Mirza. On the other hand, Mizanur has been arrested.