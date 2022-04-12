No strong opposition as two major parties formed by military dictators: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her frustration for not having a strong opposition in the country as the two main opposition parties, created by military rulers, don’t have a base among the masses.

“We are not getting strong opposition. They do not have their position among the people of the country,” she said.

She said this while holding a view exchange meeting with the officials of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The meeting lasting three and half hours was held at the PMO with the prime minister in the chair.

Regarding the opposition BNP and Jatiya Party, she said both were created by the military dictators, who grabbed the state power defying the constitution.

“They don’t have any interest in the country and its people,” she said.