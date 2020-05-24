No respite from Covid-19: highest number of deaths in a day

Twenty-eight people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 480, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

A total of 1,532 have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 33,610.

A total of 8,908 samples were tested across the country during this period, Dr Nasima said adding that 243,583 samples were tested so far in the country.

Meanwhile, 415 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,901, the DGHS official added.

The death rate from Covid-19 infections is 1.43 percent while the recovery rate is 20.53 percent, Dr Nasima said.

In the last 24 hours, 253 people were put under isolation and 94 people have been released from isolation throughout the country.

A total of 4,446 people are currently in isolation and 2,153 were released so far from isolation.

Besides, 55,153 people have been put under quarantine and 263,479 people were so far kept in quarantine in the country, the DGHS official said.