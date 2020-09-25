No principals in 141 government colleges

Choddogram Government College in Cumilla has had no principal for around one year now. It has no vice principal. An assistant professor is the acting principal. And 10 of the college’s 34 teachers’ posts remain vacant, though the institution has around 1,800 students.

Teachers of the college said that academic and administrative functions are hampered in the absence of a principal. No important decisions can be made. The college faces a leadership crisis. It is just running along in a makeshift manner.

There are 141 colleges in the country that are similarly running with no principal. There are a total of 632 government colleges in the country, meaning over 22 per cent of the colleges have no principals. And in 28 colleges there are no vice principals either. And there are 2,878 posts of teachers that are vacant, that is 18 per cent of these posts remain empty.