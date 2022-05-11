No polls under AL: Fakhrul

The BNP yesterday reiterated that no election will be acceptable under the Awami League government.

“We have said clearly that BNP will not take part in any election under the illegal Awami League government. This government must resign and hand over power to the neutral government. Atmosphere of fair election will be created only after the neutral government formed a neutral Election Commission,” BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.

Talking to journalists at BNP central office in Nayapaltan, he said use of EVM in the next election will also not be acceptable.

He also said the current government will face consequences far worse than that of Sri Lanka.

“This government will not take any lesson from the Sri Lanka situation as they (Awami League) never learn from history. If they could, they would have learned lessons in the last 10 years.”

Meanwhile, protesting the attacks on BNP leaders and activists, BNP will stage demonstration in Dhaka on May 12 and district headquarters across the country on May 14.