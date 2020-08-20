No ‘Mankading’, Ponting warns Ashwin

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting will not allow “Mankading” by his players at this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and will discuss the issue with Ravichandran Ashwin who effected the controversial dismissal in last year’s tournament.

Skippering Kings XI Punjab last year, Ashwin sparked a furor when he whipped the bails off at the non-striker’s end to run out Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler who had left the crease early.

While legal, the dismissal, named after India bowler Vinoo Mankad who ran out Australia’s Bill Brown in similar fashion in 1947, is considered against the spirit of the game.