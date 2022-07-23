No indicators fare well other than exports

Except for the exports, no economic indicators are now in a comfortable state. The inflation hit a nine-year high while the inward remittance growth plummeted to a 30-year low. The trade deficit still remains at a 50-year high despite remarkable increase in exports lately.

At the same time, the country registered an unprecedented current account deficit due to the sluggish inflow of foreign currency. The authorities had to devalue the local currency against the greenback for more than 10 per cent in the current year.

It is evident that the economy, as a whole, is under stress, uncertainty and risk.

Power generation encountered a major setback recently due to the increased price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the global market, which forced the government to go for savings. At the same time, subsidies to the energy sector are increasing the government expenses to a good extent.

Bangladesh is in a tight corner even in case of revenue collection. It is almost at the bottom of the list of countries with lowest revenue collection compared to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The situation has been too tough to deal with own resources