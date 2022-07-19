No EC can hold credible polls with AL in power

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said joining talks with the current Election Commission is pointless as no commission can hold a credible election if Awami League stays in power.

Talking to reporters at BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, Fakhrul said after boycotting the 2014 polls, they took part in the 2018 election based on the prime minister’s promises to hold an acceptable election.

“But it was seen that the ballots were stuffed the night before the voting day. Considering these things, how do you (journalists) expect BNP to participate in a dialogue with the Election Commission? What will the EC do? They have no power to do anything,” he said.

Fakhrul said people do not want to see any election under the EC or the current government.

“If there is no change in the government and if an impartial government does not come, there will be no election in this country,” he said. The electoral system has been completely destroyed by AL, he added.

He said four credible national elections were held in the country under the caretaker governments, but AL annulled the system only to hang onto power forever by holding polls under them.