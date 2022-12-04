‘No dollar crisis, only deficit’

Planning Minister MA Mannan today said there is no dollar crisis in the country, only a deficit; the economy will be completely normal by March-April next year.

He said this while talking to reporters after the opening ceremony of a two-day long event at Sunamganj District Stadium this morning, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

“There is no dollar crisis… we have a deficit, which will be covered soon. Remittances have increased in the last month, exports are also increasing. Slowly it will return to the previous state. I assume, by March-April next year, everything will be completely normal,” he said.

While referring to the prime minister’s speech on preventing wastage, he said, “You don’t have to spend money just because you have it; you have to spend it carefully.”