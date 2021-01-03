No displeasure against countries abstained from voting in UN resolution on Rohingyas: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Dhaka is happy with the result of United Nations (UN) resolution on Rohingyas and Bangladesh sees it as its diplomatic success.

“We’re happy with the results,” he told newspersons at his office terming it as a success for Bangladesh as 132 countries voted in favour of the resolution.

China, Russia, Belarus, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Vietnam and Zimbabwe stood beside Myanmar while India and Japan refrained from voting the draft resolution on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar which was adopted by the UN General Assembly.

The foreign minister said Dhaka has no displeasure against the countries which abstained from voting in the UN resolution as well as voted against it saying it is a “strategic” decision.