No arsenic contamination survey in 17 years

People consider the water from the tubewell near their home to be safe for drinking. There is no way to ascertain the arsenic content of the water without testing it. Arsenic is odourless. And the effects of arsenic on the human body appear only after a few years. The skin becomes dry and breaks out in rashes and then sores appear. This can ultimately lead to cancer.

The health directorate has no updated records on the persons affected by arsenic in the country. However, according to a 2019 survey of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistic (BBS) and UNICEF, 11.8 per cent of the people in Bangladesh drink arsenic-contaminated water. That means, 19,835,000 (1 crore 98 lakh 35 thousand) in the country drink this contaminated water.

According to the United National Population Fund (UNFPA)’s annual global population report 2019, the present population of Bangladesh is 168.1 million (16 crore 81 lakh).