Nixon knocks out Rahmatganj

Last edition’s finalists Rahmatganj were eliminated from the group stages of the Walton Federation Cup following a 1-0 defeat against Chattogram Abahani in their second Group C fixture at the Bangabandhu National Stadium yesterday.

The Old Dhaka outfit, who were only bettered by Bashundhara Kings in the last edition, posted a much better performance against the port city side compared to their 3-0 defeat against the defending champions on the opening day, yet could not avoid being eliminated.

The goal came in the 36th minute of the match courtesy of a fine placing shot from Chattogram Abahani’s Brazilian forward Nixon Guylherme Brizalora on a cross from Sohel Rana.

Rahmatganj were bolstered by the joining of three foreign players prior to this match, but one of those – Tajikistan’s Dilshod Vasiev – wasted the easiest opportunity to score for the Old Dhaka outfit in the first half. Chattogram Abahani, too, squandered chances to increase their lead, including one from their captain Charles Didier, but in the end that one goal from the Brazilian proved to be enough for them.

The win took Chattogram Abahani through to the quarterfinals along with Bashundhara Kings and the two qualified teams will meet in the group’s last game on Monday to decide the group winners.