Nine research centres shut: When will Dhaka University’s apathy end?

The acquisition of knowledge is not about getting a certificate needed for a high paid job and promotions. The actual measure of university’s excellence is the profusion of knowledge, thought and innovation. Science and technology for commerce and industry, administration strategies for development policies, research-based decisions in any field, lead to overall advancement. And a university is the breeding grounds for knowledge.

But the present-day reality is that it hardly makes any difference if there is any research or not. The university administration is far more involved in appointing teachers and developing infrastructure than bothering even an iota about research. It is this apathetic attitude of the authorities that nine research centres of Dhaka University have been shut down simply due to the lack of funds.