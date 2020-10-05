Nine idols of Durga temple vandalised in Patuakhali

At least nine idols of Hindu goddess Durga have been vandalised at a village temple in Patuakhali’s Baufal upazila.

A gang of unidentified criminals vandalised the idols at the temple in Mominpur village last night, our Patuakhali correspondent reports.

Senior officials including Baufal Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zakir Hossain and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baufal police station Mostafizur Rahman visited the spot around noon today.

Noni Gopal Das, president of the puja mandap committee, said locals saw the idols and its carriers including Durga and Swarasati goddesses damaged inside the temple in the morning.

While inspecting the temple, UNO Zakir Hossain said, “Necessary steps will be taken in this regard.”