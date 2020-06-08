Nigeria collects coronavirus drugs from Bangladesh

Nigeria on Sunday has procured two coronavirus drugs – Remdesivir and Remivir – from Bangladesh on an emergency chartered flight, reports UNB.

The foreign affairs ministry made the disclosure through a press release, saying the government of Nigeria operated the flight to take the medicine as a governor there got infected with the virus.

On Saturday midnight, Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama talked to his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen over phone and sought permission to operate the flight and additional assistance.