Newly-elected councillor stabbed dead in Sirajganj

A newly-elected pourashava councillor has been killed in an attack by rivals immediately after winning the election in Sirajganj.

The incident took place at Shahidganj area in the pourashava at around 8:00pm.

The deceased Tariqul Islam, son of Abdul Kuddus of Bhangabari area, won the election of ward No. 9 of the pourashava by a margin of 85 votes.