Newly-elected councillor stabbed dead in Sirajganj

A newly-elected pourashava councillor has been killed in an attack by rivals immediately after winning the election in Sirajganj.
The incident took place at Shahidganj area in the pourashava at around 8:00pm.
The deceased Tariqul Islam, son of Abdul Kuddus of Bhangabari area, won the election of ward No. 9 of the pourashava by a margin of 85 votes.
He was taken to a private hospital at Sirajganj town where physicians pronounced him dead.
Inspector (Investigation) of Sirajganj Sadar police station Golam Mostafa confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo and said that additional police have been deployed in the area after the incident.