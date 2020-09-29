New Zealand confirm Bangladesh tour

Bangladesh cricketers are to return to the scene of the Christchurch mosque massacres two years after the tragedy, New Zealand cricket said Tuesday.

They are among four international teams confirmed to play in New Zealand over the coming months.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play a one-day international in Christchurch on 17 March and are likely to be in the city on 15 March two years to the day after a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques and wounded another 40.