Retired major general AMSA Amin has launched a new political party ‘Naitik Samaj’ (ethical society).

He said this new party has been formed with a view to injecting moral values and leadership in the politics.

This political party was floated through a press conference at the National Press Club on Tuesday. Gonoforum president Dr Kamal Hossain virtually joined the event. Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafarullah Chowdhury and Dhaka University law department professor Asif Nazrul were present.