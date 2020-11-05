Nepal arrive in the capital

Nepal national football team arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today ahead of their two international friendlies against Bangladesh scheduled for November 13 and 17 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.

This is the first time that a foreign team have come to the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

All 35 members of the visiting team will undergo further Covid-19 tests today under the supervision of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

Nepal had suffered a blow on Tuesday before leaving for Bangladesh as two of their players tested Covid-19 positive. Nepal will be keeping the two footballers, who were roommates of the two footballers who tested positive yesterday, out of the squad in fear of further infection among the rest members.