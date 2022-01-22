Negligence of officials, owners behind MV Abhijan-10 fire: Citizens’ probe body

A 16-member Citizens’ Investigation Committee has found the negligence of four government officials, four launch owners and four others in the Jhalakathi MV Abhijan-10 fire incident that claimed the lives of 50 people.

Ashish Kumar Dey, the chief coordinator of the committee, came up with the information while speaking at a press briefing at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Saturday.

The committee was formed to find out the reasons behind the fire that caused so many casualties in the MV Abhijan-10 passenger launch, identify those responsible and make necessary recommendations for building a risk-free, people-friendly marine communication system.