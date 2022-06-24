Nearly 86pc haor regions filled up in 32 years

Adil Mohammad Khan said, “Haor can contain surplus rainwater. Due to the connection with rivers, the water of the haor naturally flows into the river. But construction of infrastructures including roads and filling up of haors have destroyed the natural process of containing rainwater in last few decades.”

Apart from preventing floods, the haors are significant in many other ways. It is not only the repository of fish and crops but also a hub of biodiversity. Besides, haors regions extract carbon dioxide. So if we cannot protect our haors, then the massive disaster will ravage the area in the future, he added.