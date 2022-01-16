NCC Polls: 2022 Vote count: Ivy leading in 100 centres 

Awami League nominated candidate Selina Hayat Ivy is leading in the mayoral race as results of vote counts from the centres are being revealed in the Narayanganj City Corporation election held today.

Returning Officer Mahfuza Akhter started announcing the vote count of the centres from 6:45pm.

So far, Ivy, with the symbol ‘boat’, is leading in the 100 centres that have announced vote counts — with 76,137 votes.

Independent aspirant Taimur Alam Khandakar, with the ‘elephant’ symbol, has secured 47,349 votes.

Officials are seen counting votes at a voting centre as the Narayanganj City Corporation election was held on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Photo: Star

Earlier today, voting began at 8:00am and ended peacefully at 4:00pm without any untoward incident being reported.

There are 192 centres with a total 517,361 voters registered under the Narayanganj City Corporation.