NBR moves to freeze bank accounts of GK Shamim

The Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided to ask all the banks and financial institutions to freeze the bank accounts of GK Shamim, his wife, parents and his firm ‘GKB and Company Pvt Limited’, reports UNB.

According to official sources at the NBR, the decision was taken against the backdrop of the move by different persons to withdraw money from the bank accounts of Shamim and other accounts belonging to his family members and construction firm.

A CIC top official said the instruction about freezing the bank accounts will be sent to the banks and financial institutions by Tuesday.

NBR chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan also informed the media that the CIC was asked to take steps to freeze the bank accounts of the accused in the ongoing crackdown.

According to media reports following his arrest, ‘Jubo League leader’ GK Shamim and his firm have Tk 3 billion deposited in different banks.

Shamim was arrested along with illegal firearms and a huge amount of money from his Niketan office on Friday in the ongoing drive against casino business and other anti-social business. Seven of his bodyguards were also arrested during the raid.

RAB members seized Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) worth Tk 1.65 billion, Tk 18 million in cash and huge stash of foreign currencies during the drive.

A foreign-made pistol, seven shotguns and a huge cache of bullets were also seized from the office of ‘GKB and Company Pvt Limited’.

The Jubo League leader had kept Tk 250 million of the FDR money under his name while Tk 1.40 billion under his mother’s name.

Shamim is now on a 10-days police remand in two cases.