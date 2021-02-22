NBR asks banks for account info of Bangladesh Bank executive director, ex-deputy governor

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked banks to provide detailed information regarding all types of accounts and transactions of five persons including former Bangladesh Bank (BB) deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury, and present Executive Director Md Shah Alam and their spouses.

The move comes just two weeks after a close associate of alleged money launderer PK Hader confessed to a Dhaka court that two high-placed BB officials had assisted them to conduct the financial scams.

Bangladesh Bank withdrew Shah Alam from the responsibility of monitoring two departments for his alleged connection with PK Halder following the confessional statement.

Shah Alam was discharged of his duties at the central bank’s Department of Financial Institutions and Markets (DFIM) and the Department of Banking Inspection 2.

SK Sur Chowdhury, a former deputy governor of the central bank, also assisted PK Halder, according to the confessional statement.

In its directive to the banks and financial institutions, NBR’s Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) asked banks to furnish information regarding all sorts of deposits including fixed deposits, savings and current accounts, loans, foreign currency accounts, savings certificates, vault or locker, beneficiary owners’ accounts, investment schemes.

The CIC wanted banks to provide updated information of all accounts of the persons from July 1, 2013 within seven working days.

The NBR also directed banks to provide account information of SK Sur’s spouse Suparna Sur Chowdhury, and Shah Alam’s spouse Shaheen Akhter Shalley and Nasrin Begum, according to letters sent to banks by the end of