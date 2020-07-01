Nazmul tests negative for Covid-19, wants to donate plasma

Bangladesh spinner Nazmul Islam today informed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. Previously on June 20, the cricketer had announced that he contracted the virus.

The cricketer has been providing humanitarian relief to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic and might have contracted the virus while distributing relief materials in his hometown of Narshingdi.

Along with the cricketer, both his father and mother had contracted the virus as well. His parents tested negative as well. He has shown a keen sense of understanding of the current pandemic and said his main focus will be to donate plasma now.

“I tested negative for coronavirus along with my parents and it’s a big relief. My work now will be to donate plasma within the next two or three days and that will help a lot of people,” Nazmul told The Daily Star today.

Among cricketers, former national team opener Nafees Iqbal and former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza had also tested positive for the virus. Mashrafe is yet to undergo a test for the second time but had said that he will do so after a 14-day quarantine.

On April 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a report mentioning use of 33 drugs and around 200 types of treatment methods which are being applied on Covid-19 patients across the globe.

Plasma therapy is one of those methods. Multiple countries including China, the United State, and United Kingdom have started it and got positive outcomes.