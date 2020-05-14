National professor Anisuzzaman dies

National Professor Anisuzzaman.

National Professor Anisuzzaman breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Thursday. He was 83.

‘He died in the afternoon at CMH,’ Dhaka University vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman told New Age.

Professor Anisuzzaman was shifted to the CMH from another hospital in Dhaka on May 9 after his health condition deteriorated.

Anisuzzaman, also a freedom fighter, was admitted to the Universal Cardiac Hospital in the city on April 29 with different health complications. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital on May 2.

Anisuzzaman was an eminent educator, writer and Emeritus Professor of Bangla language and literature department of Dhaka University.

He was born on February 18, 1937 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Anisuzzaman participated in Language Movement in 1952, mass upsurge in 1969, and the Liberation War in 1971. After the independence, he became a member of the National Education Commission with Kudrat-E-Khuda as its chief.

He had done outstanding research on the history of Bengali literature and received the Bangla Academy Literary Award, the Independence Award, and the Ekushey Padak. He also won many international awards for his contributions to the field of literature.

Books such as Muslim Manash O Bangla Sahitya, Swaruper Sandhane, Purono Bangla Gadya, Bangali Nari: Sahitye O Samaje, Kal Nirabadhi, and Ihajagatikata O Anyanya, by Professor Anuisuzzman are considered as seminal works by academics working on Bangla literature and language.