Veteran politician and Awami League presidium member Mohammed Nasim will be buried at Banani graveyard, after namaz-e-janaza at Banani Jam-e-Mosque at 10:30am tomorrow, Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak has said.

Till then, his body will be kept at the mortuary of Bangladesh Specialized Hospital, Nanak said.

Nasim’s body will not be taken to his hometown Sirajganj, considering the coronavirus pandemic, he added.