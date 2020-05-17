Nagad starts financial inclusion of Robi’s users

Bangladesh Post Office’s financial service, Nagad has started the process of financial inclusion of mobile phone operator Robi’s 50 million (five crore) customers, reports BSS.

As per a deal, Robi’s customers can turn into Nagad users easily by setting respective pin codes following the proper ways, said a Nagad press release. It may take each Robi user a maximum 10 seconds to become a Nagad client.

The release said any new user may win Tk 100,000 just commenting on official Facebook page of Nagad after a cash-in of any amount within 36 hours of registering with the financial service. In addition, Tk 25 would also be deposited.