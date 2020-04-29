Nagad declared as emergency service

Nagad, Bangladesh post Office’s financial service, has been enlisted as an emergency service by the government.

Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification to this end recently, said a Nagad press release on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Nagad employees have been working since the beginning of government declared general holidays in this COVID-19 gripped situation.

As many as 70,000 outlet services of Nagad across the country have remained open to ensure emergency financial service for the people.

The release said Nagad retailers can continue their businesses after the government declares Nagad as emergency service.