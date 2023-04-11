Nafiz Alam sent to jail in narcotics case

Nafiz Mohammad Alam, arrested from his home in Dhaka’s Bashundhara last night, was sent to jail in a case filed with Bhatara Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam passed the order after Mohammad Shahim Hossain, a sub-inspector of Bhatra Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court with a forwarding report, court sources said.

In the forwarding report, the IO said Nafiz is an accused in five other cases. So, he needs to be confined in jail until the investigation is completed, the IO said.

The defence also submitted a bail petition.

Upon hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail and sent Nafiz to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, court sources added.

At the same time, an application was filed with a Metropolitan Session Judge’s Court to show him arrested in another case filed with the same police station under the Pornography Act.

Law enforcers last night arrested Nafiz from his home in Bashundhara.

Nafiz was an accused in the 2017 murder of 14-year-old Adnan Kabir, and was also arrested by Rab in 2021. He was also interviewed in a Deutsche Welle documentary about Rab broadcast on April 3 this year.

Bhatara police made the arrest as there was an arrest warrant against Nafiz.

During the arrest, police seized foreign liquor and a motorbike that had police stickers attached. A narcotics case was filed following the recovery of foreign liquor. He was shown arrested in this case too.

Nafiz was arrested in November 2021 in a drive conducted by Rapid Action Battalion. At that time, Rab informed about the recovery of foreign liquor and drugs from his house. Following his arrest, three cases were filed against him with Bhatara Police Station.