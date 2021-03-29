Myanmar Armed Forces Day: Bangladesh, 7 other countries criticised for joining events

A controversy has been created as the defence attaché of Bangladesh embassy in Myanmar joined a parade on Myanmar Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw on a day that saw the highest number of deaths of anti-junta protesters. The incident not only aggrieved and disappointed Myanmar’s democracy seekers, rights activists and democracy-loving people from other countries also expressed their astonishment. Eight countries, including Bangladesh that took part in the parade programmes, have come under a barrage of criticisms on social media.

It was the 76th anniversary of Myanmar Army’s resistance to occupying Japanese Army during the World War II on 27 March. The military government of the country issued directives against any protests or demonstrations against the army, but the day saw huge protests across Myanmar. Armed forces and Myanmar police opened fire indiscriminately, killing 114 civilians.