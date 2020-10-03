Myanmar amasses troops at border because of govt’s submissive policies, alleges BNP

Myanmar could amass troops along the Bangladesh border because of the government’s weak policies, alleged the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Expressing deep concern about the matter, BNP, the de facto opposition party of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, called on the government to take initiative for ‘intra-regional diplomacy’.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the call while addressing a media conference at the party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office in the capital on Friday afternoon.