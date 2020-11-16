Mushy saddened by former U-19 cricketer’s death

Bangladesh star player Mushfiqur Rahim said he was deeply saddened by death of 23-year-old cricketer Sajibul Islam Sajib, who was found dead at his home in Amgachhi village under Rajshahi’s Durgapur upazila.

Hasmat Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Durgapur Police Station confirmed that the cricketers death was suicide.

The OC said Sajib was suffering mentally after not being included for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

Mushfiqur reminded that suicide was not the answer.

“We all love the game of cricket, but remember that there is also life beyond cricket. Deeply saddened to hear about the suicide of a potential cricketer for our nation – Mohammad Sajib,” Mushfiqur wrote on Facebook.

“No matter what, I request everyone to think about our family and loved ones before considering such an act. Suicide is not the answer, Allah has everything planned for us and His plan we should believe in.

“Prayers for the departed soul and his family. Gone too soon,” the post further read.