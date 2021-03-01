Mushtaq’s death in custody: Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomats’ jt statement

He also reminded the newsmen that if a Bangladeshi envoy expresses concern over custodial death in a foreign country that would not get any coverage in the media of the respective country.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said no official in the USA raised the issue of the Al Jazeera report on Bangladesh saying it was a big drama with so many mismatches.

Terming the Al Jazeera report a ‘mere drama’ the foreign minister said that if the content of the report was true, the government would have definitely investigated it.

Momen said such discussion on Al Jazeera drama is only seen in Bangladesh.

He said it was a hectic tour for him in the US and he had attended 20 programmes in just four days. “I was the first foreign minister to visit in the US after the new US administration took over the charge. We discussed all important issues.”

Momen said they discussed the Rohingya repatriation issue, investment and trade as the two countries want to work very closely.