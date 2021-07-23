Mushfiqur unlikely for Australia T20 series

Mushfiqur Rahim’s participation in the five-match T20I series at home against Australia is still under a cloud of doubt as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hold talks with Cricket Australia (CA) over the matter.

CA and BCB had both agreed to a 10-day quarantine in bio-secure bubble ahead of the series. On July 14th, Mushfiqur Rahim had to leave the team’s bio-bubble in Harare and return to Bangladesh due to personal reasons and he was unable to meet the quarantine requirements. The series is set to go on from August 3 till August 9.

“According to the conditions put forward by CA regarding the quarantine period, Mushfiqur does not qualify since he had to leave the bubble,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin told The Daily Star today.

Despite media reports that Mushfiqur will not be playing the T20 series at home, Nizamuddin informed that talks are still ongoing.

“We are still holding talks on whether Mushfiqur can play the series. There are some grey areas,” he informed.

Leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob’s participation for the series is unlikely as he was slated to return to the country from Harare upon news of his father passing away.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is deeply saddened at the passing away of Abdul Kuddus, father of National Cricketer Aminul Islam Biplob.

Abdul Kuddus breathed his last in Dhaka today. He was 62 at the time of his passing. The BCB extends heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Aminul Islam Biplob and his family.

Biplob, a member of the Bangladesh Twenty20 side currently in Zimbabwe, will leave the squad and return home to be with his family at this hour of grief,” a BCB media release informed last night.