Mushfiqur recaps aim of his captaincy role

Bangladesh star Mushfiqur Rahim reiterated that he felt lucky to be captaining Beximco Dhaka in the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup, slated to begin tomorrow. Mushfiqur said that the aim of his captaincy would be to groom young players who can one day serve the national team.

“Everyone dreams of playing in a big side, especially Dhaka. I am lucky they picked me and would try to give something in return,” Mushfiqur said.

Players such as Akbar Ali and Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who won the U-19 World Cup in England this year are in Mushifqur-led Dhaka side. Mushfiqur himself reached the final of two domestic tournaments but failed in the final hurdle with Khulna Tigers in the BPL and the BCB President’s Cup with Nazmul XI. He said that his aim was to make the top four first and then the final.

“Hope is to make the top four and then ofcourse to play the final. The ultimate goal would be to win the championship and we’re hoping for a good start,” Mushy, whose Dhaka side play the tournament opener against Minister Group Rajshahi tomorrow, said.

He was banking on the World Cup winners in his side. “Results are not guaranteed in T20 cricket. It’s different to ODI or Tests. Obviously, you need experience for T20 cricket. If two or three players play well on a given day, you can win anytime.

“Yes, we may have an inexperienced or young team but they are very matured. I have played for 15-16 years but never won a World Cup but we have players that have done it with that [U-19] team. Nothing can be bigger than the pressure of winning a World Cup and I think we have that kind of mentality and maturity in our side.”

For Mushfiqur, guiding his young side to get better as players was the responsibility that Beximco Dhaka has asked him to carry out.

“The franchise decides what it wants of the captain. During the President’s Cup or other events, there were young players under the board that they felt would get better in the future. Now they feel I will be the right person to guide these players. This is why I took the captaincy and it’s my challenge to be number one as captain. I am ready to take on the challenge and with the players’ support, it’s not impossible.”