Mushfiqur Rahim finds a place in Wisden’s teenage Test XI

Bangladeshi wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been named in the Wisden’s Teenage Riot Test XI.
Wisden, one of the most prestigious cricket maganizes, published the team on Wednesday.
The team consists of the Test players who started their careers at an early age. The XI features some of the great players of the game such as Garry Sobers, Denis Compton, Neil Harvey, Graeme Pollock, Imran Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Akram and Anil Kumble.
Only current player in the team other than Mushfiqur is Australia’s pacer Pat Cummins.
About inclusion of Mushfiqur as a wicketkeeper-batsman, Wisden says, “Still going strong at 33 years old, Mushfiqur Rahim already ranks as one of his country’s greatest cricketers. The diminutive, feisty wicketkeeper is the only gloveman to make more than one Test double hundred, and he has 60 per cent of all 200-plus scores by Bangladeshis to his name.”
Mushfiqur expressed his elation to be bracketed among such big names of the game.
“Alhamdulillah. What a great feeling to be part of a team featuring so many legends! I am truly honored to be part of the Wisden’s Teenage Riot Test XI!” he posted on his verified Facebook page.
Wisden has been publishing ‘The Wisden Cricketers’ Almanac’ since 1864 which is often dubbed the “Bible of cricket”.
Wisden’s Teenage Riot XI: Neil Harvey, Sachin Tendulkar, Denis Compton, Martin Crowe, Graeme Pollock, Garry Sobers, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Imran Khan (C), Anil Kumble, Wasim Akram, Pat Cummins