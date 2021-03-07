Murshedy’s defeat headlines Mohammedan elections

Abdus Salam Murshedy was the most spectacular casualty of the Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited elections, which were held at a posh hotel in Dhaka on Saturday after a gap of 10 years.

The senior vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation and a member of parliament, Murshedy failed to be among 16 directors elector from among 20 candidates.

Murshedy secured 121 votes out of 232 votes counted as valid to finish 17th among 20 candidates. A total of 239 votes were cast from among 339 voters but seven votes were spoilt, informed MSC chief election commissioner ABM Rezaul karim Kawsar after the counting was over late on Saturday night.

The three other candidates who failed to win are: Md Mostakur Rahman (141), Sajeed A Adel (95) and Kamrun Nahar Dana (54).

Those who won the directorship are: Shafiul Islam (226); Engineer Golam Md Alamgir and Mahbub-ul Anam (223); Siddiqur Rahman (222); Mostafa Kamal (220); Masuduzzaman (219); Kazi Firoz Rashid MP, AGM Sabbir and Moin Uddin Hasan Rashid (218), Dato Md Ikramul Haque (215), Md Monjur Alam (218), Khojesta-Nur-e-Nahrin (210), Abu Hasan Chowdhury Prince (208), Engineer Kabir Ahmad Bhuiyan (176), Jamal Rana and Md Hanif Bhuiyan (144).