Murder case against Bashundhara MD: PBI gets 5 dates, probe yet to end

A Dhaka court today again asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit — by January 16 — the probe report in a case filed against Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and seven others over the rape and murder of a college student in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order after Investigation Officer Golam Moktar Ashrafuddin, also an inspector of PBI, failed to submit the report today, said court sources.

With the latest, PBI took five dates to submit the report. On December 8, the same court asked PBI to submit the report by today.

Bashundhara Group MD was made prime accused in the case while the group’s Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan alias Shah Alam and six others were accused of assisting Anvir in committing the offence.

The six others are Shah Alam’s wife Afroza Begum, Anvir’s wife Sabrina Sayem, model Faria Mahbub Piyasha, Saifa Rahman Mim, Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon and his wife Sharmim.

The High Court on September 29 refused to grant anticipatory bail to Anvir in the case.

After police recovered the body of the 21-year-old college student in a Gulshan flat on April 26, her elder sister had filed a case with Gulshan Police Station against Anvir on charge of suicide abetment.

On July 19, Abul Hasan, investigation officer of that case and also Gulshan Police Station’s officer-in-charge, submitted the final report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court of Dhaka.

On August 18, a Dhaka court accepted the final report and relieved Anvir from the case.

However, victim’s elder sister on September 6 filed the other case with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 of Dhaka against Anvir over rape and murder of the victim.