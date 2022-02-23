Murder case against Bashundhara MD: PBI fails to submit probe report for 8th time

A Dhaka court today again asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit — by March 13– the probe report in a case filed against Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and seven others over the rape and murder of a college student in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair Jesie passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Alauddin, also an inspector of PBI, failed to submit the report today, said court sources.

The magistrate also fixed the same date for passing an order whether to impose travel ban on Anvir.

With the latest, PBI took eight dates to submit the report. On February 2, another Dhaka court asked PBI to submit the report by today.

Bashundhara Group MD was made the prime accused in the case while the group’s Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan alias Shah Alam and six others were accused of assisting Anvir.

The six others are Shah Alam’s wife Afroza Begum, Anvir’s wife Sabrina Sayem, model Faria Mahbub Piyasha, Saifa Rahman Mim, Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon and his wife Sharmim.

Of them, Piyasha and Mim were arrested earlier and they are now in jail custody while Anvir’s wife Sabrina is now on a HC bail in the case.

But the HC refused to grant Anvir anticipatory bail after his surrender before it.

Police recovered the body of the 21-year-old college student in a Gulshan flat of Dhaka on April 26 last year.

The case was filed by victim’s elder sister on September 6 last year with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 of Dhaka against Anvir over rape and murder of the victim.