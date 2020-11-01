MP Haji Salim grabs 11 bighas of fallow land in Narayanganj

Ruling party member of parliament Haji Salim’s Madina Group grabbed at least 11 bighas of fallow land at Meghna ghat area of Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj.

An official of the group acknowledged the grabbing of public property.

Sources of the upazila assistant commissioner (Land) office said 11.38 bighas of fallow land were grabbed and filled with sand in 2018.

At the time district and upazila officials went to the spot and demarcated the government land with red flags.

Madina Group men removed the flags as soon as the administrative officials left the spot.