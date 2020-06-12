MP detained in Kuwait: How to hide such shame?

A Bangladeshi lawmaker, Kazi Shahid Islam alias Papul, has been arrested in Kuwait on charges of human trafficking and money laundering recently. This has brought great shame for the entire country. He is an MP from the Laxmipur-2 constituency.

According to media reports, he has been living in Kuwait permanently since 1989. He is a chief executive of a company there. Yet he was elected a member of the national parliament of Bangladesh. His wife has also become a member of the reserved women’s seat. The couple had no direct involvement with politics until 2018.