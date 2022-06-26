Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge from Monday

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a notice in this regard

The government has decided to ban the movement of motorcycles on Padma Bridge.

The decision will come into effect from 6am on Monday and continue till further notice.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a notice in this regard on Sunday evening.

On Sunday evening, two men were critically injured when their motorcycles collided with each other on the Mawa section of the Padma Bridge.

This is the first accident reported since the Padma Bridge was opened to traffic in the morning.