Money laundering case: HC rejects bail petition of ‘Golden Monir’

The High Court today rejected a bail petition filed by Md Monir Hossain, known as Golden Monir, in a money laundering case.

The HC also ordered the criminal investigation department (CID) of police to complete investigation into the case and to submit the report to the trial court in three months.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after Monir’s lawyer Md Qamrul Islam said his client will not run the petition, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik told The Daily Star.

Monir was arrested on November 21, 2020, he said.

On May 11 last year, CID Inspector Mohammad Ibrahim filed the case with Badda Police Station under the Money Laundering Prevention Act against 10 people, including Monir.

In the case, Monir’s wife, son, daughter and sister were also made accused for money laundering.

According to the prosecution, Monir owns around 30 plots, over a dozen buildings and two car showrooms and all were bought with his illegally earned money. CID Inspector Ibrahim added that Monir deposited over Tk 791 crore in 129 bank accounts during his involvement with gold smuggling.

Only Tk 6.18 crore is currently available in those accounts.