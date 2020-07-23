Money, jail and days in hospital

On April 4, contractor GK Shamim was sent to the hospital from jail to replace the plate of a wound in his hand. There was also high-level lobbying to send him to the hospital. Now the doctors at the hospital say that even though all arrangements have been made for Shamim’s surgery, he is not agreeing to remove the plate. Prison doctor Mahmudul Hasan said, “We sent him for the treatment of his hand. Now I hear that he is being treated for chest pain.” The arrest of Shamim on September 20 last year during an anti-casino operation caused a stir in the country. Huge cash, drugs and weapons were seized in the drive.

27 letters

According to prison documents, Rafiqul Amin has been in BIRDEM and BSMMU hospitals most of the time as a patient since his arrest in 2012. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against him and other Destiny Group officials for embezzling and smuggling around Tk 40 billion. He was last admitted to BSMMU on March 11 last year. He has been in a hospital room for about a year and four months. So far 27 letters have been sent to the hospital to send him back to the jail. But his relatives and prison doctors claim that he is ill.

There are more

Azam Reza, who was sentenced to life in prison in the murder case of schoolteacher and architect Jayanti Reza, has been in the hospital for about five months. The hospital has been sent six letters regarding his return. The lower court had sentenced Azam Raza to death for killing his wife Jayanti Reza. Later, the High Court reduced it to lifetime imprisonment. Jayanti, an Australian International School teacher, was killed on January 9, 2004 at their Banani home.

Former NSI DG Ohidul Haque, accused in a case of crimes against humanity, was arrested in April 2018. Awarded division in the prison, he has been at BSMMU since November 20 last year. Prison authorities have written 10 letters asking for his return, but to no avail.

Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik told Prothom Alo, “It is clear that the law is lax for people who have money. If you spend money in this country, everything is possible. Money is more powerful here than influence. They are staying in the hospital day after day because of the money they have.”