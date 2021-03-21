Momen says nothing to worry about opposition to Modi’s visit

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said that there is no reason to be worried about the opposition to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh by a group of people, reports UNB.

“Some people have been carrying out campaigns against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka. Bangladesh is a democratic country where people have the freedom of expression,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy, the minister said, “People are with us. Only a few can oppose this visit and let them do it. We’ve no reason to be concerned about the matter.”

He said the government is proud that the Indian PM is coming to Bangladesh accepting the invitation. “We’ll ensure necessary protection and security during his visit.”