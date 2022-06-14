Mohib Ullah murder: Charges pressed against 29 Rohingyas without naming ARSA

Police today pressed charges against 29 Rohingyas in a case filed over the grisly murder of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah.

The charge sheet also revealed that the Rohingya leader was murdered by an armed group for his popularity in the displaced community and for being vocal against crimes and irregularities inside Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Inspector (Investigation) of Ukhiya Police Station Gazi Salah Uddin placed the charge sheet in the much-talked about case before the court of Cox’s Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate (Ukhiya) Akter Jabed this noon (June 13, 2022).

“Among the 29 accused, 15 are behind bars while 14 are on the run. In the charge sheet, police also named 38 persons as witnesses,” Sheikh Mohammed Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station, told The Daily Star. Four accused gave confessional statements under CrPC section 164, he added.

Talking to The Daily Star, Md Hasanuzzaman, superintendent of police in Cox’s Bazar district, said, “It’s a very sensational issue. There are several groups who work for Rohingyas in the camps. But the leadership of Mohib Ullah and his organisation was very popular for his stance and for being vocal.”

“The armed groups became aggrieved over Mohib Ullah’s leadership and popularity and murdered him in a planned manner to take over the helm of leadership in the camps,” the SP said.

Soon after the murder, Mohib’s brother Habib Ullah claimed that Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), locally known as Al-Yakin, was behind the assassination.

While asked about the involvement of ARSA, the SP told this newspaper, “We mentioned that members of an armed Rohingya terrorist group assassinated Mohib Ullah but we didn’t mention the name of the group in the charge sheet.”

However, seeking anonymity, an official of Ukhiya Police Station told The Daily Star, “The name of ARSA is mentioned in several places in the charge sheet.”

The official, however, did not elaborate in this regard.